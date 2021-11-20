Chinese premier stresses effective macro policies, further opening-up

November 20, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has underlined effective macro policies focusing on market entities to advance reform and opening up and maintain a smooth economic operation.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while presiding over a symposium on the economic situation attended by economists and entrepreneurs on Thursday.

