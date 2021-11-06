China's opening-up experience useful for world: report

Xinhua) 13:46, November 06, 2021

SHANGHAI, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- China's opening-up experience could help promote global opening-up and cooperation, according to a report released on Friday during the fourth China International Import Expo (CIIE).

The World Openness Report 2021 was compiled by the Institute of World Economics and Politics under the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and the Research Center for the Hongqiao International Economic Forum. It summarized four important parts of China's opening-up experience.

China's opening-up to the world has always reflected the close integration of China's national conditions with the general trend of the world, the report said.

It said that China has used opening-up to promote reform and development. The high degree of interaction between opening-up and reform on one side and promoting reform through opening-up on the other is part of what is behind China's sustained and rapid development.

China has unswervingly expanded its opening-up, carrying it out in a steady and orderly manner to promote the dynamic integration of opening-up and economic security, the report said.

It also stated that China has always adhered to win-win cooperation, promoted common development, and shared its development opportunities and dividends with other countries through opening-up.

