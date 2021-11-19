University of Chicago holds memorial service for Zheng Shaoxiong killed in robbery
President of the University of Chicago Paul Alivisatos speaks during a memorial service for Zheng Shaoxiong in Chicago, the United States, Nov. 18, 2021. The University of Chicago (UChicago) hosted on Thursday afternoon a memorial service for Zheng Shaoxiong, a Chinese student who just graduated from UChicago and was killed in a robbery near the campus. (Jason Smith/University of Chicago/Handout via Xinhua)
This video screenshot shows Li Rong, Zheng Shaoxiong's mother, addressing a memorial service for her son in Chicago, the United States, Nov. 18, 2021. The University of Chicago (UChicago) hosted on Thursday afternoon a memorial service for Zheng Shaoxiong, a Chinese student who just graduated from UChicago and was killed in a robbery near the campus. (Jason Smith/University of Chicago/Handout via Xinhua)
Photo taken on Nov. 18, 2021 shows the scene of a memorial service for Zheng Shaoxiong in Chicago, the United States. The University of Chicago (UChicago) hosted on Thursday afternoon a memorial service for Zheng Shaoxiong, a Chinese student who just graduated from UChicago and was killed in a robbery near the campus. (Jason Smith/University of Chicago/Handout via Xinhua)
People attend a memorial service for Zheng Shaoxiong in Chicago, the United States, Nov. 18, 2021. The University of Chicago (UChicago) hosted on Thursday afternoon a memorial service for Zheng Shaoxiong, a Chinese student who just graduated from UChicago and was killed in a robbery near the campus. (Jason Smith/University of Chicago/Handout via Xinhua)
Photos
