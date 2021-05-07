Home>>
CRRC Sifang America made railcars under in-service test in Chicago
(Xinhua) 13:53, May 07, 2021
A train with 7000-series railcars is seen during an in-service test run in Chicago, the United States, on May 6, 2021. Assembled by China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC) Sifang America Incorporated in Chicago, the eight railcars, part of the first batch of the 10 7000-series railcars CRRC Sifang America has delivered to the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA), have officially kicked off in-service test run within CTA traffic system since April 21. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese rolling stock manufacturer to make 56-mln-euro offset purchases from Israel: Israeli ministry
- Chicago exhibition on Chinese cuisine history highlights struggle, success of Chinese immigrants
- CRRC Sifang America made railcars begin in-service testing in Chicago
- Chicago tops 50 rattiest cities in U.S. for 6th consecutive year
- Film "Finding Yingying" streams at Chicago int'l film festival
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.