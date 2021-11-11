UChicago Chinese graduate killed in robbery on South Side of Chicago

Xinhua) 08:32, November 11, 2021

CHICAGO, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Consulate General in Chicago confirmed on Wednesday that a Chinese student who just graduated from the University of Chicago (UChicago) was fatally shot in a robbery case Tuesday afternoon in Hyde Park neighborhood on the South Side of Chicago.

While deploring the death of the student, the Chinese Consulate General in Chicago urged parties concerned in the United States to investigate into the case and publish related information as quickly as possible, while adopting concrete measures to ensure the safety of Chinese nationals including Chinese students studying overseas.

The 24-year-old student was on a sidewalk at around 1:54 p.m. Tuesday when a dark-colored vehicle approached. A man left the vehicle, took out a gun, demanded property, and then shot the student in the chest, according to information from UChicago Police.

The victim was taken to the UChicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The shooter went back into the vehicle and fled.

A statement issued by UChicago President Paul Alivisatos and Provost Ka Yee C. Lee on Tuesday confirmed that a recent graduate of the university was shot and killed off-campus in the course of a robbery. "The graduate's name will be shared once their family has been notified."

"We are working with the Chicago Police Department to gather more facts about the case," the statement read.

