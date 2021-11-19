Home>>
Drainage pipes, ancient roads found in NW China's Shaanxi
(Ecns.cn) 10:02, November 19, 2021
Photo taken on Nov. 18, 2021 shows the ruins of Haojing, an ancient capital city dating back to the Western Zhou Dynasty (1046 BC-771 BC), Xi'an City, Northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Yuan)
After two years of excavation, the archaeologists unearthed foundations of large buildings, roads, pottery drainage pipes and other important relics of the Western Zhou Dynasty, which contribute to the study of the distribution of palace or ceremonial buildings, construction technology and the layout of the ancient city.
