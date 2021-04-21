2000+ cultural relics unearthed at 2,000-year-old Chinese tombs

Ecns.cn) 11:20, April 21, 2021

The photo shows a jade artifact unearthed from Dabaozi Cemetery, northwest China’s Shaanxi Province. (Photo/Provided to China News Service by Shaanxi Academic of Archaeology)

More than 2,000 pieces of cultural relics, primarily pottery, bronze and jade have been unearthed from over 400 tombs from the Dabaozi Cemetery dating back to the Western Han Dynasty (202 BC to 8 AD), according to the Shaanxi Provincial Institute of Archaeology.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)