14th China-LAC Business Summit kicks off in Chongqing

Xinhua) 10:40, November 17, 2021

A Cuban cigarette maker rolls cigarettes at an exhibition of the 14th China-LAC Business Summit in southwest China's Chongqing, Nov. 16, 2021. The summit kicked off Tuesday here in Chongqing. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

