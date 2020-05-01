Online fair between China, Latin America sees 8 mln U.S. dollars in trade volume

BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- A 15-day online trade fair to promote cooperation between Chinese and Latin American businesses saw about 8.02 million U.S. dollars in trade volume.

The intended turnover stood at 48.24 million U.S. dollars when the China-Latin America (Mexico) international trade digital exhibition closed Tuesday.

During the trade fair, five industry forums were held on consumer electronics, textile and clothing, household appliances, building materials, machinery, and a forum on Mexican market analysis was also held, attracting 5,442 overseas viewers and 10,467 domestic viewers.

The trade fair was sponsored by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade.