Chinese, Latin American media join hands to fight pandemic

(Xinhua)    10:17, August 29, 2020

BEIJING, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- Media outlets in China and Latin America on Friday called for strengthened media collaboration to help rally the global community in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

A joint statement was issued at the Latin-America Partners Media Cooperation Online Forum 2020, organized by the China Media Group, the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean, and the Alianza Informativa Latinoamericana, via video link.

At the forum, 33 delegates from 15 institutions from China and 10 Latin American countries issued the joint statement calling for collective efforts in fighting the pandemic.

The attendees also vowed to promote the building of a community with a shared future between China and Latin America and a global community of health for all.

