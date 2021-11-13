Home>>
Beijing sets up traffic lanes reserved for Winter Olympics
(Xinhua) 14:22, November 13, 2021
BEIJING, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- The first traffic lane reserved for the exclusive use by Beijing 2022 participants has been set up here on Friday.
The road at the west side of the Olympic Park has been marked out with an Olympic Lane while Olympic lanes with a total length of 74.7 kilometers will be set up by the end of this month, involving around 20 roads of downtown Beijing.
According to Beijing Municipal Commission of Transport, these special lanes are now just marked out and can be used by private vehicles as normal until the traffic management notice of special lanes is issued prior to the opening of the Games.
