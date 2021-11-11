China's Geely Auto sells electric cars in Israel

Xinhua) 08:15, November 11, 2021

People visit a car company selling electric cars made by China's Geely Auto in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Nov. 10, 2021. Chinese automaker Geely Auto Group has started selling electric cars in Israel through the Israeli dealership Union Group. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)

A staff member shows an electric car made by China's Geely Auto in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Nov. 10, 2021. Chinese automaker Geely Auto Group has started selling electric cars in Israel through the Israeli dealership Union Group. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)

