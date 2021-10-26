China's Skyworth Auto begins selling electric cars in Israel

Xinhua) 08:34, October 26, 2021

JERUSALEM, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese automaker Skyworth Auto, the electric car division of tech giant Skyworth Group, has begun selling electric cars in Israel through the Israeli dealership Caduri Group, both companies said on Monday.

This is the long-range version of the sport utility vehicle (SUV) Skywell ET5, with a length of 4.7 meters and a wheelbase of 2.8 meters.

It has a 72-kWh battery capacity, which gives it a driving range of about 520 km.

It regularly takes about 11 hours to charge the vehicle's battery, while fast charging of 30 to 80 percent of the battery takes about 30 minutes.

The ET5 comes with advanced safety and technological specifications that include comprehensive active safety systems, semi-autonomous driving in traffic jams, laser headlights, and an advanced multimedia system.

"This is a historic day for us as we launch operations in Israel, a start-up nation that has launched the world's leading technologies," said Skyworth Auto chairman Stephen Wong.

Skyworth Group, founded in 1988, mainly engaged in multimedia, smart system technology, smart electrical appliances and modern service businesses.

