Israel's import of business services from China up gradually since 2017: report

Xinhua) 09:17, October 15, 2021

JERUSALEM, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- Israel's import of business services from China rose 13.8 percent in past three years, according to a report issued by Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics on Thursday.

Most of the imported business services are scientific, professional, technical, office and business administrative, and support services, the report said.

Israel's export of business services to China rose 38.6 percent in the same period, it added.

Israeli business service import from all countries totaled 16.2 billion dollars in 2020, while the export of these services totaled 48.2 billion dollars.

