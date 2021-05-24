Israeli imports from China up 37.5 pct in first 4 months
JERUSALEM, May 23 (Xinhua) -- Israeli imports from China, excluding diamonds, rose by 37.5 percent year-on-year in the first four months of 2021, according to a report issued by the Israeli Central Bureau of Statistics on Sunday.
According to data, Israeli imports from China in January-April totalled 3.92 billion U.S. dollars, compared to 2.85 billion dollars in the same period in 2020.
In April, Israel's imports from China totalled 884 million dollars, an 18.4-percent rise from 746.8 million dollars in 2020.
Israeli exports to China rose by 14.1 percent, from 1.7 billion dollars in January-April last year to 1.94 dollars this year.
Total Israeli imports in the first four months of 2021 amounted to 27.8 billion dollars, an increase of 20.6 percent, while Israeli exports amounted to 18.2 billion dollars, an increase of 8.4 percent.
