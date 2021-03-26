China willing to invite Palestinians and Israelis for talks, says Wang Yi

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks during an interview with Al-Arabiya TV channel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 24, 2021. /Chinese Foreign Ministry

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in an interview with Al-Arabiya TV channel on Wednesday that China is willing to host talks between representatives from Israel and Palestine.

Wang, who started a Middle East tour this week, said China will push the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to comprehensively review the Palestine issue and the two-state resolution when it takes over as president of the UNSC in May.

On vaccine cooperation, Wang said China has provided all-around support to Arab countries, such as sending medical materials including breathing machines, test kits, forehead thermometers, masks and protective clothes.

China has held over 50 video conferences with Arab countries and the Arab Union and dispatched nearly 100 medical experts to eight countries in the region, Wang elaborated.

China is implementing its promise to make vaccines a public product and has exported 17 million doses to the region, he added.

Answering questions related to Xinjiang and Hong Kong, Wang said China highly appreciates the support of 21 Arab countries at the Human Rights Council which concluded this week and is willing to work with Arab and Islamic countries to uphold the principle of non-interference in other countries' internal affairs and safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries.

Speaking of the Yemen crisis, Wang voiced support for a Saudi initiative announced on Monday to end the war in Yemen and called for implementing the Saudi initiative for a settlement in Yemen as soon as possible.

The Saudi peace initiative includes a nationwide ceasefire and the reopening of air and sea links with the territories held by the Houthi group in Yemen.

