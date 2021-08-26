Israeli, Chinese researchers develop smart electronic skin for early detection of diseases

Xinhua) 09:20, August 26, 2021

JERUSALEM, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- Israeli and Chinese researchers have developed a smart electronic skin for early detection of diseases, the Israel Institute of Technology (Technion) in northern Israel said on Wednesday.

The flexible sensing system, described in the journal Advanced Materials, was developed by researchers from the Technion and Kinneret Academic College in northeastern Israel, along with their Chinese colleagues from Xidian University in northwest China's Shaanxi Province and Sun Yat-sen University in south China's Guangdong Province.

The artificial skin sheet functions as a wearable motion sensor that detects with great precision, up to half a degree, movements of bending and twisting, the team said.

It is a durable and lightweight breathable sheet, making it easier to wear over time, and withstands serious loads and significant stretching without tearing, the team added.

The electronic skin can be used for early detection of respiratory changes, motor disorders like Parkinson's disease and more.

It can also accelerate the rehabilitation of accident victims and incorporate it into prosthetic limbs as muscle or skin tissue.

The new skin may be also useful in robotics, as it can give accurate feedback on traffic, and in various industries it may help monitor systems and improve their performance, the researchers said.

"The materials from which the electronic skin is developed are very cheap, so the sensor is not expensive either. Price is a very important factor if we want to benefit millions of people worldwide," they concluded.

