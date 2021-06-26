Israeli party leader highlights CPC's commitment to serving the people

Xinhua) 15:59, June 26, 2021

JERUSALEM, June 26 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) has been committed to satisfying the common needs and interests of the Chinese people, a key reason why the CPC is able to embrace its 100th anniversary with full confidence, said Issam Makhoul, member of the political bureau and former general secretary of the Communist Party of Israel.

Recalling his two visits to China in 2006 and 2018 respectively, Makhoul said he was deeply impressed by the changes in the country as he saw a more flourishing, modern and technologically developed country during the second trip.

Having witnessed China's efforts to raise people's living standards, Makhoul said he appreciated the country's historical process to become fully modern and developed.

Hailing the idea of "socialism with Chinese characteristics," Makhoul expressed belief that at the core of Marxism is a socialism that develops in accordance with the changing historical, cultural, and social context of a specific place.

Under the leadership of the CPC, the Chinese people are moving towards the long-range objectives through 2035 and the goal of building a great modern socialist country by 2050.

"This is a very important promise not for the Chinese people alone but for the whole of humanity," he said.

China has been promoting a new type of international relations featuring mutual respect, fairness and justice, and win-win cooperation, he said, adding that he appreciates China's vision represents a new way of thinking about international relations highlighting "shared interests."

The concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind and the joint construction of the Belt and Road reflect a harmony of interests and will benefit the world, said Makhoul.

