Flower beds adorn Beijing for CPC's 100th founding anniversary
BEIJING, June 25 (Xinhua) -- Chang'an Avenue in Beijing has been adorned by 10 flower beds boasting vigorous pictorial designs in celebration of the upcoming 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).
From Jianguomen to Fuxingmen, the flower decorations featuring themes such as "Creation of the World," "Going Global" and "Well-off Society" have drawn a significant number of tourists and local residents.
The flowers provide visitors with a glimpse of the CPC's history, along with a chance to appreciate the beauty of the flowers, said Lan Hailang, the designer behind the flower beds.
The flowers were all carefully selected to deal with the hot summer weather in Beijing, said Lan, adding that intelligent garden-maintenance techniques are applied to ensure the health of the flower beds
