China committed to addressing global vaccine inequality: Russian media

Xinhua) 09:48, November 10, 2021

MOSCOW, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- China has shown its determination to improve COVID-19 vaccine accessibility and affordability in developing countries, urging all countries involved in vaccine production to strive towards this goal, according to an article recently published on The Free Press Internet.

"Rich countries can afford vaccinations and treatment, while developing countries that lack modern medicine are struggling to sustain themselves," the Russian online media outlet said in the article.

"China is the only country trying to break this vicious circle by offering grant aid to dozens of states," the article said.

China has so far provided over 1.6 billion doses of vaccines for more than 100 countries and international organizations, and promised at the 16th Group of 20 Leaders' Summit to provide over 2 billion doses for the world in the whole year, it added, calling China an "absolute leader in terms of vaccine supplies."

Moreover, Beijing strongly opposes any kind of politicization when it comes to vaccine supply as well as humanitarian aid to developing countries, it noted.

The United States, in contrast, has repeatedly praised and exaggerated its own achievements in vaccine supply, which yet in reality, has engaged in a large propaganda campaign, the article added.

