Friday, November 05, 2021

Infographics: China's sci-tech achievements in 13th Five-Year Plan period

By Peng Yukai (People's Daily Online) 17:18, November 05, 2021
China has made great achievements in scientific and technological innovation during the 13th Five-Year Plan period (2016-2020).

According to the Global Innovation Index released by the World Intellectual Property Organization, China moved up from 29th place in 2015 to 12th this year in the world ranking. 

