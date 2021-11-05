Home>>
Infographics: China's sci-tech achievements in 13th Five-Year Plan period
By Peng Yukai (People's Daily Online) 17:18, November 05, 2021
China has made great achievements in scientific and technological innovation during the 13th Five-Year Plan period (2016-2020).
According to the Global Innovation Index released by the World Intellectual Property Organization, China moved up from 29th place in 2015 to 12th this year in the world ranking.
Related: Factbox: China's sci-tech achievements in 13th Five-Year Plan period
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Two scientists win China's top science award
- China pledges to promote cultural relics protection through sci-tech methods
- Factbox: China's sci-tech achievements in 13th Five-Year Plan period
- World Laureates Forum begins, gathering award-winning science leaders in Shanghai
- Exhibition shows China's scientific accomplishments in 2016-2020
- Senior Chinese official calls for public science awareness
- A song: The 13.5 -- China’s 13th Five-Year Plan
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.