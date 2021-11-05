Infographics: China's sci-tech achievements in 13th Five-Year Plan period

China has made great achievements in scientific and technological innovation during the 13th Five-Year Plan period (2016-2020).

According to the Global Innovation Index released by the World Intellectual Property Organization, China moved up from 29th place in 2015 to 12th this year in the world ranking.

Related: Factbox: China's sci-tech achievements in 13th Five-Year Plan period

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)