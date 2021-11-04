Two scientists win China's top science award

Xinhua) 09:20, November 04, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- Two Chinese scientists, aircraft designer Gu Songfen and nuclear expert Wang Dazhong, won China's top science award Wednesday for their outstanding contributions to scientific and technological innovation.

Gu is a leading scientist at the Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Ltd., the nation's leading aircraft maker. Born in 1930, Gu is an academician at both the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) and the Chinese Academy of Engineering.

Leading the development of China's J-8 and J-8 II fighter jets, Gu has made contributions to the country's advancement in aviation weaponry and equipment.

Wang Dazhong, born in 1935, is an internationally reputed nuclear scientist.

A CAS academician and former president of Tsinghua University, he has dedicated himself to the research and development of advanced nuclear energy technologies.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)