Senior Chinese official calls for public science awareness
BEIJING, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- A senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Monday urged efforts to promote awareness of science among the public.
Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks in Beijing while participating in activities marking China's Science Popularization Day.
Huang visited exhibitions on topics including scientific and technological innovation and ecological civilization. He also talked via video link with volunteers and representatives from the public in east China's Zhejiang Province and central China's Henan Province.
Huang stressed the development of the science-fiction industry to inspire curiosity and imagination among the youth.
China's Science Popularization Day is observed during the third weekend of September. Since 2003, the China Association for Science and Technology has organized relevant activities on an annual basis.
