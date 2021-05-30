Senior official urges Chinese scientists to advance sci-tech

10:59, May 30, 2021

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, addresses the third session of the 10th national congress of the China Association for Science and Technology at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, May 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

BEIJING, May 29 (Xinhua) -- A senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Saturday urged Chinese scientists to become the pioneers of sci-tech self-reliance and self-strengthening.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks while addressing the third session of the 10th national congress of the China Association for Science and Technology (CAST).

Earlier on Friday, Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivered a speech at a meeting conflating the general assemblies of the members of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the Chinese Academy of Engineering, and the national congress of the CAST.

Wang called on Chinese scientists to study and carry out Xi's speech focusing on building China into a leader in science and technology and achieving sci-tech self-reliance and self-strengthening at higher levels.

Wang said the CAST made achievements in promoting innovation-driven development, improving the scientific quality of Chinese people, and deepening its own reform.

He hoped that Chinese scientists could do an in-depth study on Xi's important exposition on sci-tech innovation and aim for global sci-tech frontiers. He also hoped that these scientists would serve the main economic battlefields, strive to fulfill the significant needs of the country, and benefit people's lives and health.

Wang encouraged scientists to achieve breakthroughs in core technologies in key fields and contribute to the new journey of building a modern socialist country comprehensively.

