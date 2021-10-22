Exhibition shows China's scientific accomplishments in 2016-2020

Ecns.cn) 14:18, October 22, 2021

Photo taken on Oct. 21, 2021 shows a Yutu Lunar Rover model at an exhibition on China's scientific accomplishments exhibition during the country's 13th Five-Year Plan period in Beijing. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Qiming)

An exhibition showing China's achievements in scientific and technological innovation during the 13th Five-Year Plan period (2016-2020) kicked off in Beijing on Thursday. Covering an area of more than 20,000 square meters, the exhibition displayed a total of 1,740 items.

