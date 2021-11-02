China to boost international IPR cooperation

November 02, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- China is endeavoring to promote a broader and deeper opening-up of the intellectual property rights (IPR) sector to boost international IPR cooperation during the 14th five-year-plan period (2021-2025), said the IPR authorities at Monday's press conference.

The IPR authorities have drafted three major moves targeted to make breakthroughs in IPR global cooperation, Gan Shaoning, deputy head of the National Intellectual Property Administration (NIPA), said at the press conference.

Firstly, China will actively participate in the IPR global governance, play roles in improving international rules on IPR, and actively promote multilateral and bilateral intellectual property negotiations related to the economy and trade.

China will strengthen cooperation and consultation with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), as well as promote improvement to IPR international rules and standards related to international trade and investment, said Gan.

The country will also study and participate in the formulation of IPR international rules and standards in new fields and new business forms.

Secondly, China will improve its international cooperation on IPR, strengthen mechanisms for IPR international cooperation, and optimize the environment for IPR international cooperation.

China will consolidate IPR cooperation with countries along the Belt and Road, step up IPR cooperation with global and regional organizations and major countries and regions, and support IP capacity building in developing countries.

Thirdly, China will strengthen international cooperation in IPR protection, facilitate overseas IPR acquisition, and strengthen assistance in IPR disputes.

China will strengthen international cooperation in IPR reviews, support better use of the WIPO global service system, and establish international IPR risk early-warning and emergency response mechanisms.

Over the past four decades, China has maintained close cooperation with the WIPO. "The country has actively participated in global IPR governance and international rule-making under the WIPO framework and joined almost all major international intellectual property conventions," said Gan.

"Next, China will firmly stick to the path of multilateralism, further strengthen cooperation with the WIPO, promote the development of global intellectual property causes, and forge a community with a shared future for humanity," he added.

China recently released a 15-year plan (2021-2035) on IPR development in September. It demands stricter IPR protection, a high level of public satisfaction, and greater market value of IPR by 2025. By 2035, China's IPR competitiveness will rank among the top globally, said the plan.

