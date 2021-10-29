China releases plan to shield intellectual property rights

BEIJING, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council has released a plan on the protection and application of intellectual property rights (IPRs) during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025).

According to the plan, the country expects to see significant improvements in its IPR management capability by 2025. By then, IPRs will become a powerful booster for the country's high-quality economic and social development, it added.

The plan lists tasks as follows: enhancing the protection of IPRs, improving the efficiency of their transformation into tangible results, further developing services, facilitating international cooperation, as well as promoting personnel training and nurturing a favorable sociocultural environment.

To measure the success of the goals, the plan has put forward eight criteria, including "the number of high-value patents possessed by every 10,000 persons."

