China releases plan to shield intellectual property rights
BEIJING, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council has released a plan on the protection and application of intellectual property rights (IPRs) during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025).
According to the plan, the country expects to see significant improvements in its IPR management capability by 2025. By then, IPRs will become a powerful booster for the country's high-quality economic and social development, it added.
The plan lists tasks as follows: enhancing the protection of IPRs, improving the efficiency of their transformation into tangible results, further developing services, facilitating international cooperation, as well as promoting personnel training and nurturing a favorable sociocultural environment.
To measure the success of the goals, the plan has put forward eight criteria, including "the number of high-value patents possessed by every 10,000 persons."
