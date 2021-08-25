China establishes rapid IPR protection service
A student promotes hanfu via livestreaming at a secondary vocational school in Caoxian County, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 11, 2020.(Xinhua/Guo Xulei)
BEIJING, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- China has approved the establishment of a new center to provide quick services for intellectual property rights (IPR) protection issues in Caoxian County of Heze City, east China's Shandong Province, according to the country's IPR authorities.
The rapid IPR service center will focus on offering more efficient IPR protection services for enterprises in the clothing and forestry industries, according to the National Intellectual Property Administration (NIPA).
There are currently 28 rapid IPR protection centers nationwide, among which six were established this year.
China has made continuous efforts to strengthen IPR protections to provide convenient, efficient and low-cost rights protection channels for market entities.
