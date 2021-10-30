China's trade council unveils commercial mediation rules for foreign-related IPR disputes

Xinhua) 11:15, October 30, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- China's trade council on Friday released commercial mediation rules for the settlement of foreign-related intellectual property rights (IPR) disputes, the first of their kind in the country.

The rules will take effect on Nov. 1.

Issued by a mediation center under the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, the rules detail regulations on applications, personnel, modes and fees related to the mediation of IPR disputes.

The rules will play active roles in improving China's IPR dispute resolution mechanism, advancing commercial mediation development, and helping China deeply engage in global IPR governance, said Cai Chenfeng, vice president of the mediation center.

