One-China principle allows no provocation: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 09:42, October 31, 2021

Photo taken on July 21, 2019 from Xiangshan Mountain shows the Taipei 101 skyscraper in Taipei, southeast China's Taiwan. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

Taiwan has no other international legal status than being part of China, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

There is only one China in the world, and that is a fact based on history and jurisprudence and allows no provocation, said Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Group of 20 Leaders' Summit here.

Wang made the remarks on Friday in response to a query about individual countries, including the United States, recently declaring support for Taiwan's "robust, meaningful participation in the United Nations system and the international community."

The government of the People's Republic of China (PRC) is the sole legal government representing the whole of China, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China, Wang said, noting that it has been universally acknowledged by the global community, and has become a norm of international relations abided by countries.

The course of the 1.4 billion Chinese people advancing the peaceful reunification of China cannot be held back, and Taiwan has no other future than reuniting with the Chinese mainland, Wang stressed.

Taiwan, he added, has no other international legal status than being part of China.

In 1971, the UN General Assembly adopted Resolution 2758 with an overwhelming majority, deciding to restore the lawful seat of the PRC in the UN, the Chinese diplomat said, adding that it has resolved once and for all the issue of China's representations in the UN and other international institutions in political, legal and procedural terms.

The United States and some other individual countries have recently attempted to make breakthrough on the Taiwan question, which has violated the political commitment they made when establishing diplomatic ties with China, and disregarded the common will of a vast number of UN member states showed in Resolution 2758, Wang said.

The move, he said, has also undermined the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and sabotaged peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

Those countries could not stop the one-China principle 50 years ago, and they are even less likely to succeed in the 21st century, Wang said. They will pay the price for it if being bent on going this way, he added.

