Pakistan committed to building closer China-Pakistan community with shared future in new era: Pakistani foreign ministry

ISLAMABAD, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- Highlighting the deep relations between Pakistan and China marked by mutual respect, mutual trust, and mutual understanding, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said that Pakistan is committed to building a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era.

Addressing the weekly media briefing here on Thursday, Spokesperson for the foreign ministry Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said that this year has special significance as China is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China and both countries are also marking the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations.

Ahmad added that the leaders of Pakistan and China had a telephone call "with traditional warmth" recently.

"In these 70 years, our bilateral partnership has withstood the tests of time, and grown from strength to strength," he said.

The cooperation between Pakistan and China covers all aspects of inter-state relations, and the two countries firmly support each other on all issues of national interest, Ahmad said.

The spokesperson noted that the high-quality development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has immensely contributed to Pakistan's socio-economic progress.

The two countries are focusing on the second phase of the CPEC, which will benefit from China's stellar success in economic growth, industrial development, livelihood generation, health, education, modern agriculture, as well as poverty alleviation, he added.

