China, Pakistan strive to build a community with a shared future for mankind

People's Daily Online) 18:13, October 22, 2021

"Iron Pak" is often used to describe the special friendship between China and Pakistan. The mutual trust and friendship between the two countries have withstood 70 years of vicissitudes in the international landscape. How has the unique relationship between China and Pakistan grown continually stronger as time has gone by? China and Pakistan have accumulated successful experiences in building a bilateral community with a shared future. What is the significance of this benchmark for other countries in promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind? This year marks the 50th anniversary of China's return to the UN and the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan. At this critical juncture, how can the close cooperation between China and Pakistan continue to play a positive role in the international arena?

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong and Pakistani Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque joined the second episode of "Online Talks between Chinese and Foreign Ambassadors" jointly launched by Huanqiu.com and the China Public Diplomacy Association in collaboration with Yangtze River News, participating in a series of online talks focusing on issues such as economic and trade cooperation between China and Pakistan, building a bilateral community with a shared future, and all-weather strategic cooperation between China and Pakistan.

