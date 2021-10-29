China matches words with deeds in cutting emissions -- experts

BEIJING, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- Following the release of a white paper to document China's policies, actions and progress in mitigating climate change, foreign experts said China has always honored its commitment to cutting emissions.

Ronnie Lins, an economist and director of the China-Brazil Center for Research and Business, said a series of measures taken by China in recent years have showed that the country is committed to creating a healthy world all countries can share and benefit from, where multilateralism will be one of the main driving forces.

China, he added, will make a significant contribution to improving the living conditions of current and future generations.

Pui Jeng Leong, a media veteran in Brunei, told Xinhua that China has always matched words with deeds and honored its pledges to cut emissions.

China has provided a Chinese proposal on the international stage for tackling climate change, announcing that it aims to peak carbon dioxide emissions before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060, and fully implemented its commitment to emission reduction domestically, promoting greener socio-economic development in all aspects, the pundit commented.

China, he added, has also over-fulfilled the climate action goals of 2020 ahead of schedule, and the philosophy proposed by the Chinese leader that "lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets" has become a wide consensus for the harmonious coexistence between China's socio-economic development and nature.

Noting that China has played a key role in responding to climate change, meteorological research and assisting developing countries, Secretary-General of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) Petteri Taalas said, "China has always been a very constructive player at the WMO. They have also been helping the less developed countries in Asia and also in Africa to improve their infrastructures and their service capabilities."

Nigel Topping, Britain's high level climate action champion for UN climate talks, has recently told Xinhua that China's idea of an ecological civilization could promote global biodiversity and climate change talks in the future.

