China issues white paper on responses to climate change
(Xinhua) 15:18, October 27, 2021
BEIJING, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- China on Wednesday released a white paper to document the country's progress in mitigating climate change, and to share its experience and approaches with the rest of the international community.
The white paper, titled "Responding to Climate Change: China's Policies and Actions," was released by the State Council Information Office.
Besides the preface and conclusion, the white paper consists of four parts: "China's New Responses to Climate Change," "Implementing a National Strategy of Actively Responding to Climate Change," "Significant Changes in China's Response to Climate Change" and "Building a Fair and Rational Global Climate Governance System for Win-Win Results."
