Commentary: China's resolution on better global climate governance

October 29, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- China released on Wednesday a white paper documenting its policies, actions and progress in mitigating climate change.

The document came ahead of the upcoming 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties. It testifies to China's strong sense of responsibility and even firmer resolution to join the rest of the world in tackling this pressing global challenge.

The sustenance of humanity counts on the wellbeing of Mother Earth. Thus the human race should respect, conform to, and protect its shared home planet. This is exactly what China has been advocating all along. Holding dear the philosophy of living in harmony with nature, the country has been actively responding to climate change in a responsible manner.

In its latest call for joint efforts against climate change, China in the white paper stressed on the importance of balancing the relationship between economic growth and emissions reduction, and advocated building a strong sense of common community.

Earlier this month, the country hosted the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity, sending out a clear message to the larger world that it is willing to work with other nations in building a community of all life on Earth.

A greener and more sustainable planet can only be built with bold and immediate actions taken by each and every country. This is exactly what China has been practicing all along.

For years, China has voluntarily adopted nationally determined contributions and supporting policy measures, which have demonstrated its strong determination to push forward global green development.

China announced last year that it will strive to peak carbon emissions before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060. Last month at the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, Beijing also pledged that the country will not build new coal-fired power stations overseas.

It is never easy for a developing country with a population of more than 1.4 billion that has not completed industrialization or urbanization to make such promises. But China is serious about pursuing green development, and is honoring its pledges with an aim to contribute to humanity's better shared future.

China's goals for environmental protection have been incorporated into the overall national development program, turned into feasible action plans, and delivered faithfully.

For example, the country's carbon intensity in 2020 was 48.4 percent less than that in 2005, which means that China had more than fulfilled its commitment of achieving a reduction of 40-45 percent in carbon intensity from the 2005 level by 2020.

No country can handle the climate challenge alone. Upholding the spirit of multilateralism and unity is the only way to deal with this existential threat to humanity. This is exactly what China has been promoting all along.

For a long time, China has been attaching a great importance to global climate cooperation. To improve global climate governance, it has been playing an active role in climate negotiations, promoting a full and effective and sustained implementation of the Paris Agreement.

Just as Petteri Taalas, secretary-general of the World Meteorological Organization, specialized agency of the UN, said recently, China has contributed a great deal in the global fight against climate change, meteorological research and assistance to poorer nations.

Amid warming temperatures, rising seas and more frequent extreme weather events, it is more urgent than ever for the international community to carry out even stronger international cooperation.

While China is walking its talks and honoring the spirit of true multilateralism, a greener and better Earth can only be when countries across the world can come together as one in the battle against climate change.

