(Xinhua) 15:20, October 27, 2021
BEIJING, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- The State Council Information Office of the People's Republic of China on Wednesday released a white paper titled "Responding to Climate Change: China's Policies and Actions."
Please see the attachment for the document.
Full Text: Responding to Climate Change: China's Policies and Actions
