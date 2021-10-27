Home>>
Intangible cultural heritage exhibition in Greater Bay Area attracts visitors
(Ecns.cn) 13:55, October 27, 2021
Visitors take photos of fish lanterns in Guangzhou, capital of South China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 26, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Chuhong)
An intangible cultural heritage exhibition in Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area was held at the Guangzhou Tower, showing people's life from a cultural perspective.
