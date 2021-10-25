Relive the moment when PRC's legal seat was restored in the UN half a century ago

(People's Daily App) 13:27, October 25, 2021

On October 25, 1971, the UN General Assembly at its 26th Session adopted Resolution 2758 with an overwhelming majority to restore all the rights of the People's Republic of China (PRC) and to recognize the representatives of the Government of the People's Republic of China as the only legitimate representatives of China to the United Nations. Let's review the exciting moments.

