Home>>
Over 1.06 bln people in China complete COVID-19 vaccination
(Xinhua) 16:11, October 24, 2021
BEIJING, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- Over 1.06 billion people in China had completed their vaccination against COVID-19 as of Saturday, showed official figures unveiled Sunday.
A total of 2.244 billion vaccine jabs had been administered, said Mi Feng, a National Health Commission spokesperson, at a press conference of the State Council inter-agency task force for COVID-19 response in Beijing.
(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Sheng Chuyi)
Photos
Related Stories
- Gov't official appeals to public for vaccination in HK, 6 imported COVID-19 cases recorded
- China kicks off seasonal influenza vaccination
- U.S. vaccination plods on as COVID-19 claims over 700,000 lives
- Shanghai kicks off mass vaccination campaign to minors aged 12-14
- Mobile COVID-19 vaccination vehicles in service in Chongqing
- China's continuous support key to Malaysia's vaccination program: official
- Over 80 percent of adults in Shanghai complete vaccination
- Claims of "steady progress on vaccinations" mask wide-spread hesitancy across Europe
- Mass vaccination succeeds in Brazil's small town: authorities
- India's top health research body hopes to have whole country vaccinated by December
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.