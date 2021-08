Mobile COVID-19 vaccination vehicles in service in Chongqing

Xinhua) 14:12, August 22, 2021

People line up to get inoculated against the COVID-19 outside a mobile vaccination vehicle in Beibei District of southwest China's Chongqing, Aug. 20, 2021. Mobile vaccination vehicles were in service between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. in some parts of Beibei District to facilitate COVID-19 vaccination. (Photo by Qin Tingfu/Xinhua)

