Shanghai kicks off mass vaccination campaign to minors aged 12-14

Xinhua) 12:23, September 04, 2021

A girl registers before receiving a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in Xuhui District of Shanghai, east China, Sept. 3, 2021. Shanghai kicked off a mass vaccination campaign to minors aged between 12 and 14 on Friday. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

