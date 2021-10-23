EU condemns "Israeli measures" against children in Palestine

Xinhua) 15:20, October 23, 2021

Israeli soldiers hold their weapons during clashes with Palestinian protesters during a protest against the expansion of Jewish settlements in the West Bank village of Beit Dajan, east of Nablus, on Oct. 22, 2021. (Photo by Nidal Eshtayeh/Xinhua)

RAMALLAH, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- The European Union (EU) mission to Palestine on Friday condemned the Israeli measures against Palestinian children in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, according to an official EU statement.

The statement said that the EU "was appalled to witness a series of violations against Palestinian children by the Israeli occupation forces in the West Bank and East Jerusalem."

"We are deeply concerned about the excessive use of force against minors, where from 8 to 18 October a Palestinian child was killed in the West Bank city of Bethlehem and 41 children were arrested in East Jerusalem," the statement said.

The EU urged Israel to "prevent violence against children and protect their rights" under international humanitarian law.

According to Palestinian institutions which defend children's rights in the Palestinian territories, "the Israeli forces have killed more than 74 children since January 2021 in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip."

The institutions complained that the Israeli army forces "are rarely held accountable for grave violations against Palestinian children, including unlawful killings and excessive use of force."

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Prisoners Club Association, a Palestinian non-government organization, said that Israel has detained about 225 Palestinian children.

