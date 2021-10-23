We Are China

Full text: Position Paper on China's Cooperation with the United Nations

Xinhua) 09:24, October 23, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Ministry on Friday released the Position Paper on China's Cooperation with the United Nations.

Please see the attachment for the position paper.

