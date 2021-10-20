China launches campaign to promote first aid training in schools

Xinhua) 15:59, October 20, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Education has launched a campaign to boost first aid knowledge and training among school-age adolescents.

The campaign will be initially piloted in 150 senior high schools and universities, focusing on disseminating knowledge of campus first aid, equipping schools with first aid facilities and conducting first aid training, stated a directive issued by the ministry.

The campaign also aims to improve medical response to common injuries such as choking, bleeding injuries, joint fracture and sprain, as well as emergencies such as drowning, burns, heatstroke and natural disasters, the directive added.

