China's training platform for new professions sees 8 mln users

HANGZHOU, July 13 (Xinhua) -- An online platform focusing on training people engaged in new professions has attracted more than 8 million users, according to data released by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group.

The platform, jointly launched by China's Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security and Alibaba's communication app DingTalk, aims to provide further training to professionals.

Among the users, those from east China's Zhejiang Province account for the largest proportion, according to DingTalk.

"In the era of the digital economy, the learning of digital skills should be open to the public," said Ye Jun, vice president of Alibaba Group.

In July 2020, China's human resources authority gave official recognition to nine new professions, with the aim of keeping pace with economic and social development.

The new professions, mostly in the public-health sector and emerging industries, include blockchain technicians, online marketers, information-security testers, online-learning consultants and community health assistants, among others, according to a statement jointly issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security and other departments.

With new industries creating many new jobs, China released the first batch of 13 new professions in April 2019 and the second group in March 2020.

