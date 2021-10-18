Interview: Beijing conference paves way for sustainable transport worldwide, Bangladeshi MP

DHAKA, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- The just concluded Second United Nations Global Sustainable Transport Conference in Beijing paved the way for achieving sustainable transport worldwide, a Bangladeshi member of parliament said on Sunday.

In an interview with Xinhua, Enamul Haque, member of Bangladesh's Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges, commended China's experience-sharing and contribution to improving global connectivity for development

Haque said that sustainable transport is a key pillar for accelerating post-pandemic economic recovery.

Amid global challenges such as energy crisis and climate change, he said the latest Beijing conference came as a blessing for countries to take opportunities, address problems and find solutions.

Haque said the Oct. 14-16 conference can help stakeholders to have further insight into sustainable transport.

Political consensus is very important to strengthening regional and international connectivity and getting optimum support in this regard through the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative, he said.

Against the backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic that has affected the operation of shipping, aviation and other transport means, he said improved transportation can help a lot with economic development.

"We should conduct study on peoples' socio-economic status first," said the MP, and noted that there is a need to have multimodal transport policies for more roads and highways to be built to link urban and rural areas with growth centers in order to facilitate poverty eradication.

Haque added that more airways and river waterways should be connected in the region and beyond to improve goods transport from rural areas.

At the same time, he said efforts should be strengthened to create more rural growth centers.

He expressed hope that the conference held in Beijing will usher in sustainable transport to help achieve the objectives of the UN 2030 agenda for sustainable development and the Paris agreement on climate change.

