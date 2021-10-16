UN chief condemns terrorist attack in Afghanistan's Kandahar

Xinhua) 15:11, October 16, 2021

UNITED NATIONS, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned Friday's despicable attack on the Imam Bargah mosque in Afghanistan's southern city of Kandahar, his spokesperson has said.

Guterres expressed his deep condolences to the bereaved families and wished those injured a quick recovery, said Stephane Dujarric in a statement.

The perpetrators of this latest crime against civilians in Afghanistan exercising their right to freely practice their religion must be brought to justice, he said.

Earlier on Friday, the UN Security Council also strongly condemned the attack that left more than 30 people killed and dozens of others injured.

In a statement, members of the Security Council noted that the attack in Kandahar follows several other recent attacks against religious institutions in Afghanistan, including last week's attack against a mosque in the northern city of Kunduz.

The council members underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice, urging all states to cooperate actively with all relevant authorities in this regard.

