Water level of Hejin section of Fenhe River in Shanxi drops
(Xinhua) 08:32, October 15, 2021
Aerial photo taken on Oct. 14, 2021 shows the confluence of the Yellow River and Fenhe River in Miaoqian Village of Wanrong County, Yuncheng, north China's Shanxi Province. The water level of Hejin section of the Fenhe River in Yuncheng has dropped to 376.39 meters. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)
Photos
