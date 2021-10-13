Home>>
Catch a glimpse of environmentally-friendly cultural creative products on display at COP15
(People's Daily Online) 13:06, October 13, 2021
|Visitors having a look at the cultural creative products. (People’s Daily Online/Weng Qiyu)
A large number of exquisite cultural creative products made from environmentally-friendly materials are currently being put on display at the 15th meeting of the Conference of Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity, or COP15, held in Kunming, Southwest China’s Yunnan province.
Let's check out some of these products that have successfully achieved the "transformation of waste into treasure" through the use of creative ideas and state-of-art technology.
