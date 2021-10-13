COP15 ministerial plenary meeting held in Kunming

Xinhua) 09:35, October 13, 2021

Chinese Minister of Ecology and Environment Huang Runqiu (3rd R) presides over the ministerial plenary meeting of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity, or COP15, in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Oct. 12, 2021. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

