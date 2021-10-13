Home>>
COP15 ministerial plenary meeting held in Kunming
(Xinhua) 09:35, October 13, 2021
Chinese Minister of Ecology and Environment Huang Runqiu (3rd R) presides over the ministerial plenary meeting of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity, or COP15, in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Oct. 12, 2021. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Art exhibition featuring biodiversity held in Kunming, Yunnan
- Chinese vice premier calls for action to build a community for all life on Earth
- Global environmental officials discuss biodiversity at COP15 roundtable
- COP15: Why is it held in Yunnan Province?
- World leaders commit to jointly tackling biodiversity loss at COP15
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.